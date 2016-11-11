During the Marion Veterans Day observance Friday morning, the townspeople of Marion expressed a heartfelt thank-you to the Benjamin D. Cushing VFW Post 2425 which in return gave a moving farewell as it disbanded this year and donated the VFW building to the town. Emotions were evident on the faces of the VFW Post 2425 members, as well as selectmen and those in attendance. Guest speaker Captain Eduardo Fernandez gave a harrowing recollection of his experience as a combat veteran that set the tone for the event as everyone present showed gratitude for the. sacrifice of U.S. service members past and present. Photos by Jean Perry