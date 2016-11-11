You are here: Home » Features » Marion Veterans Day Observance

Marion Veterans Day Observance

on

During the Marion Veterans Day observance Friday morning, the townspeople of Marion expressed a heartfelt thank-you to the Benjamin D. Cushing VFW Post 2425 which in return gave a moving farewell as it disbanded this year and donated the VFW building to the town. Emotions were evident on the faces of the VFW Post 2425 members, as well as selectmen and those in attendance. Guest speaker Captain Eduardo Fernandez gave a harrowing recollection of his experience as a combat veteran that set the tone for the event as everyone present showed gratitude for the. sacrifice of U.S. service members past and present. Photos by Jean Perry

 

mrvets_9640 mrvets_9655 mrvets_9658 mrvets_9663 mrvets_9686 mrvets_9693 mrvets_9699 mrvets_9701 mrvets_9706 mrvets_9708 mrvets_9709 mrvets_9711 mrvets_9717 mrvets_9722 mrvets_9729 mrvets_9733 mrvets_9735 mrvets_9736 mrvets_9743

Leave A Comment...

*