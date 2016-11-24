Marion 5K Tradition Keeps on Trotting

You know it’s Thanksgiving in Marion when on the Sunday before that thankful Thursday you can see Wonder Woman and a flock of people in plush turkey hats running through Marion Village with over a hundred others running alongside and following after them. And this Sunday, November 17, was an indication that Thanksgiving, indeed, is here.

The Marion Recreation Department’s annual 5K Thanksgiving Turkey Trot brought 182 registered runners out on the brisk and breezy morning that ruffled a few frigid feathers and caused a few beaks to drip in the whipping wind. But that didn’t stop the top runners from getting to where they most wanted to go the fastest their drumsticks could carry them: the finish line.

First place in the men’s division went to Zachary Bentley, 18, of Acushnet with a time of 17:59. Second place winner Jack Gordon, 17, of Marion and the Tabor Academy Update correspondent for The Wanderer, crossed the finish line shortly after with a time of 18:41. Jason Gonsalves, 34, of Assonet took third place.

Thirteen-year-old Sophia Arruda of Lakeville came in first place in the women’s division, crossing the finish line at 21:33, followed by second place runner Isabelle Cheney, 14, of Marion with a time of 21:40. Third place runner was 32-year-old Megan Sheehan of Marion with a time of 22:52.

Proceeds from the road race go towards Marion Recreation programs and events throughout the year.

By Jean Perry