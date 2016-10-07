Everyone is Purring Over Octopurrfest Success

It was clear on Sunday – with all the donated items, the scores of volunteers, and the great community turnout – that the Tri-Town community has a great appreciation for its local independently-run cat shelter.

October 2 was the 2nd Annual Octopurrfest at “It’s All About the Animals,” a shelter run by Pam and Oren Robinson for lost, found, rescued, and homeless cats in Rochester.

The Halloween-themed event drew in so many people and raised so much money this year that it left Pam Robinson overwhelmed by the community’s response.

“We are truly humbled by the support,” said Robinson. With the roughly 100 items donated for the auction from local businesses and individuals, to the anonymous envelopes with hundred-dollar bills tucked inside, “Oren and I really realize how well we are supported by our community.”

The event raised over $7,800 for the nonprofit cat shelter, which comes at the perfect time when construction is about to begin on a brand new building expansion to provide the cats with an additional room in which to dwell as they await a forever home of their own.

“It’s going to help a lot,” Robinson said.

Although the funds raised will assist in the cost of the construction, medical costs to care for the cats are where most of the money is spent on an ongoing basis.

On Sunday, a multitude of vendors and agencies set up booths selling dog treats to antiques, and the Lighthouse Animal Shelter of New Bedford was there taking applications for adoptions. Robinson said she also received a number of applications for cat adoptions, too.

But what really made the event purrfect, said Robinson, was her great group of volunteers who help keep the shelter functioning day to day.

“I have such a phenomenal group of volunteers,” said Robinson. “We are like a family here. I’ve had such wonderful support from them. I am truly blessed.”

It’s All About the Animals is always in need of donations of clumping cat litter, cat food, and Lysol spray, in addition to funds to cover the costs of medical expenses. New volunteers are always welcome. Visit www.itsallabouttheanimals.org.

By Jean Perry