DREAMFAR High School Marathon Program participants at ORR are only weeks away from running 26.2 miles in Providence, RI. Some ORR members of the student running group recently ran a 20+ mile run in Boston in preparation for the Providence Marathon to be held on May 7. Many of the kids – and some of the mentoring adults – have never run before, especially on the scale of a marathon. They trained through the winter of 2016-17, running outdoors in rain, sleet, and bone-chilling South Coast wind to get to this point. Photos by E. Bednarczyk