DREAMFAR High School Marathon Program participants at ORR are only weeks away from running 26.2 miles in Providence, RI. Some ORR members of the student running group recently ran a 20+ mile run in Boston in preparation for the Providence Marathon to be held on May 7. Many of the kids and some of the mentoring adults have never run before, especially on the scale of a marathon. They trained through the winter of 2016-17, running outdoors in rain, sleet, and bone-chilling South Coast wind to get to this point. Photos by E. Bednarczyk

 

