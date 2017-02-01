And the Winner Is…

We made it, everyone. We made to the day that marks the halfway hump of winter and with barely a scratch. It’s Thursday, February 2, a significant day for us in these here parts.

Mild temperatures, minimal snow events … perhaps I should stop there lest I jinx things.

Yes, Groundhog Day is here again, which means we have another winner of our annual Groundhog Day Cover Contest!

This year, The Wanderer received 11 entries, but one of them soared above the rest when it came to total online votes.

Izzy Feeney of Marion got the most online votes with her rendition of a top-hatted groundhog popping up from what appears to be, dare we say it, a hole in the snowy landscape!

Still, the sky looks blue enough to call it a gorgeous mid-winter day, and the groundhog has what appears to be a smile on his face as he searches for his shadow (which we hope he doesn’t see today).

So, could this be a good omen? We hope so.

Thank you Izzy, and thank you to all the entrants with their fantastic creative covers!

Happy Groundhog Day, Tri-Town! Here’s hoping for an early spring!

By Jean Perry

Elizabeth Lopes

Mary Lopes

Lillian Thompson

Jack Thompson

Wendy Keeler

Madeleine Root

Andrew Porter

Izzy Feeney (2017 winner)

Andrew Hebert

Genevieve Hebert

Grace Hebert