Woodside Cemetery Tour

The October Historical Society meeting will be in a different format this month. There will be a tour and talk about the Woodside Cemetery (next to the East Rochester Church Museum at 355 County Road. The tour on Wednesday, October 19 will start at 5:00 pm (please note the time) and the talks will be given by Linda Ames, Betty Beaulieu and Barbara Bailey. Some of the families in the cemetery will be highlighted (i.e., Morse family, Gault family, Allen family). Connie Eschbach will talk on some of the military buried in the cemetery. Following the outside tour/talk, everyone is invited into the museum for some hearty hot and cold appetizers. All are welcome.

As a reminder, the museum is open on Sundays in October from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Stop in to check out the displays/ artifacts/ gift shop and cook book sale.