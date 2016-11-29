Mattapoisett Congregational Church’s White Gifts Pageant Service is Sunday, December 11 at 5:30 pm in Reynard Hall, 27 Church Street. For over 80 years, children have shared the Christmas message of Peace, Hope, Joy and Love with a creative combination of hymns, storytelling, and stewardship. This year, the Christmas Story will be presented in a “Pageant in the Round” style format. If you know a child who would to like to participate in a Christmas pageant, there is always room in the manger. All children are welcome. Only commitment is to attend practices from 10:00 – 11:00 am on Sunday, December 4, and Sunday, December 11, and participate in the evening Pageant. Gifts of children’s clothing wrapped in white paper appreciated to help support local families in need. Contact Patricia Berry at 508-758-2671 or email mattcong@verizon.net with questions or to sign up to participate. All are welcome.