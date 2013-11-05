Upper Cape Tech Craft Fair

Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will hold their 19th annual American Made Professional Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, from 10:00 am to 3:30 pm each day. The Craft Fair is sponsored by Upper Cape Tech’s Parent Teacher Organization, which funds student activities, scholarships, and other school events. For additional information, please call (508) 759-7711 ext. 117.