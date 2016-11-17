The Tri-County Music Association presents “Scholarship Showcase 2016” on Friday, November 25 at 7:00 pm in the Lyndon South Auditorium on the campus of Tabor Academy, 85 Spring Street, Marion.

This special concert will feature performances by current and former Tri-County Music Association’s John R. Pandolfi College Scholarship and Summer Study Grant recipients. The TCMA awards over $12,000 annually to music students in Barnstable, Bristol and Plymouth counties of Massachusetts. All proceeds from the concert will benefit the TCMA Scholarship Fund.

The concert will highlight the talents of Travis Bliss, tenor saxophonist from Mattapoisett and student at the New England Conservatory of Music; Michael Bliss, alto saxophonist from Mattapoisett and student at New York University; Haley Cobb, pianist from Plymouth; Keegan Marshall-House, pianist from New Bedford and student at UMass Amherst; Mia Quinlan, flutist from Mattapoisett; Michael Raposo, alto saxophonist from Somerset and student at the Hart School of Music; Angela Reed, tubist from Fall River and student at Rhode Island College; and Maxx Wolski, vibraphonist from Mattapoisett. The piano accompanists for the concert will be Jim Hay and Barry DeRossi.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and children 12 and under are admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at The Bookstall in Marion or The Symphony Music Shop in Dartmouth. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the door. Please visit http://tricountysymphonicband.org for more details.