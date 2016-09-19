Tour of Historic Radio Tower Property

The Sippican Lands Trust invites you and your family to join us for a guided tour of our historic Radio Tower Property on Saturday, September 24 at 10:00 am (Rain date is Saturday, October 1, 10:00 am). The property was acquired by the SLT in 1986 and is the actual site of the once-active Marconi wireless telegraph station around the time of World War II. Local resident and Radio Tower steward Richard Evans will lead participants through the trails and remnants of this historic property. Evans, an amateur radio operator, has been interested in this property since he walked through the transmitter building and tower field in the early 1950s before the towers were dropped.

The tour is free to the public. The Radio Tower Trail is accessible from Benson Brook Road, past the Marion Transfer Station. Parking is available in that area, and participants should gather to the right near the SLT kiosk at the head of the trail.

Founded in 1974, the Sippican Lands Trust strives to acquire, protect and maintain natural areas in Marion. Its purpose is to conserve land, protect habitat and offer public access to the beautiful, protected lands of our town. Currently, its main focus is to develop more events and educational programs for nature lovers of all ages.

Please call the Sippican Lands Trust at 508-748-3080 or email info@sippicanlandstrust.org for more information. Thanks and we hope to see you out on our trails.