There’s Lots to Celebrate at Open Table

It’s not too late to celebrate the Pats’ Super Bowl LI victory! And it’s definitely not too late to celebrate Valentine’s Day! So bring your sweetheart or your best buddy or your football fanatic friend to Open Table on Friday, February 17 at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church! The menu is usually a surprise, but it’s bound to be something delicious. There is no charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. At Open Table, it’s all about the food, fun and fellowship. Doors open at 4:30 pm and the meal will be served at 5:00 pm. This is a community-wide event and everyone is welcome!