The Woods in Winter

Join the Rochester Land Trust for a walk on Sunday, January 29 at 1:00 pm at our Lionberger Woods land trust property located at approximately 75 Haskell Ridge Road. Led by Rochester native Mindy LaBranche, Adjunct Professor, Bridgewater State University and Massasoit College, the walk will take approximately one hour. This time of the year, the resident animals and plants are preparing for spring. The squirrels are frisky, the woodpeckers drumming, and the small birds starting to sing. We’ll listen for and hopefully see the birds while we look for plants and other animals that are getting ready for spring. Please dress appropriately for the weather. To find out if there is a weather cancellation, go to our Facebook page, Rochester Land Trust, on the day of the walk. If you would like more information about the walk, contact the land trust at 706-675-5263. Hope to see you there.