The Sippican Choral Society and The Tri-County Symphonic Band present “The Testament of Freedom” by Randall Thompson, based on the writings of Thomas Jefferson (1743-1826). This concert will be presented on Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 pm at the Fireman Performing Art Center, Tabor Academy in Marion.

Concertgoers will enjoy a stirring patriotic program featuring “The Testament of Freedom,” as well as selections such as “The God Who Gave Us Life,” “Shenandoah,” “Every Time I Feel The Spirit,” “Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor,” “America The Beautiful,” and more.

Tickets for the April 23 concert are $15 for general public, $5 for students, and children six years and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the door the day of the concert or at any of the following locations: No Kidding in Mattapoisett; The Bookstall in Mattapoisett; Symphony Music Shop in Dartmouth; Music Of The Bay in Wareham; and Euro in Fairhaven.

For further information, you may contact Nancy Sparklin at 508-763-2327 and leave a message or visit our website at www.sippicanchoralsociety.org.