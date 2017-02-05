The Occasion Singers at the MAC

The Marion Art Center is pleased to once again host The Occasion Singers, who will help celebrate Valentine’s Day with a concert of Sinatra tunes on Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 pm. (Due to unforeseen circumstances, the previously-scheduled Friday evening performance has been cancelled.) Tickets are available at a cost of $15 for MAC members and $18 for non-members. While reservations/holds cannot be accommodated, ticket purchases may be made both in person and by calling the Marion Art Center at 508-748-1266 during regular gallery hours (Tuesday through Friday from 1:00 – 5:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am- 2:00 pm). General seating and cabaret seating (for parties of 4) are still available on a first come, first served basis. The Marion Art Center is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to promoting the visual and performing arts and is located at 80 Pleasant Street (the corner of Main and Pleasant Streets) in Marion. For more information about the Marion Art Center, visit www.MarionArtCenter.org.