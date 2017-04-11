On Saturday, April 29, the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra closes its 101st season with a celebration of the music of John Williams, conducted by Ken-David Masur. Masur, who continues his post Assistant Conductor of the Boston Symphony and conducts in France, Germany, Korea, and Russia in the 2016/17 season, will lead the NBSO in an exuberant performance of many of Williams’ movie scores. The program includes music from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jurassic Park, E.T., Jaws, Harry Potter, Star Wars, and more. In a personal note to NBSO concertgoers, Williams sent “greetings from Los Angeles to the members of the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra, along with my warmest thanks to them and to Maestro Ken-David Masur for performing so much of my music … along with my best wishes for a joyous evening of music.”

The concert will take place on April 29 at 7:30 pm at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in downtown New Bedford. A limited number of tickets at $25 – $60 are still available through the Z box office: 508-994-2900 or www.nbsymphony.org ($10 student tickets available in person or by phone, not online). Free and convenient concert parking is available in the Z garage. Concert sponsors are Robert B. Feingold & Associates, P.C., and Wendy Cullum & MaryAnn Hayes/Coldwell Banker.

