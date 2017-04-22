St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church and the Healthy Tri-Town Coalition are pleased to announce that the Old Rochester Regional School District will be hosting a presentation by renowned speaker Dr. Ruth Potee on “The Developing Brain and Addiction,” on Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 pm at the Old Rochester Regional High School Auditorium. Dr. Potee is one of the state’s foremost experts in the physiology of addiction and the teenage brain. This presentation will help us to understand how addictions develop and how young brains are particularly susceptible. Whether to nicotine, sugar, video games, caffeine, risky behaviors, alcohol, or drugs, understanding how addiction “re-wires” the reward pathways in the brain, especially in the developing brain, gives us a better understanding of who is at risk, how to prevent, and how to treat addiction. The presentation will be followed by a discussion with Dr. Potee and local public health professionals.

We feel that this is an extremely important offering for parents of students of all ages, preschool through senior year, in understanding how to protect young people from addiction. We highly encourage students to attend the presentation with their parents. This event is free and open to all members of the community. Refreshments will be available.