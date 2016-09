The next Knights Teen Dance at The Knights, 57 Fairhaven Road in Mattapoisett, is Friday, September 16 from 7:00 to 10:00 pm for $8. Teen Dances provide a safe place for 6th, 7th and 8th graders to have a good time socializing, dancing and listening to their favorite music on a Friday night. Knights of Columbus chaperones and a uniformed police officer are on site at all of our dances.