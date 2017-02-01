Get outside and take a Sunday Stroll before the Superbowl with the Buzzards Bay Coalition and Southcoast Health at Washburn Park (Washburn Lane, Marion) on February 5 at 10:00 am. During this free one-hour walk through the woods, you’ll get some fresh air and exercise while learning how to maintain a healthy, active lifestyle and explore the outdoors.

In addition to the walk, the Southcoast Health Wellness Van will be parked at Washburn Park to provide free health screenings for participants and members of the public.

Sunday Strolls are a monthly series of mid-morning walks led by a Buzzards Bay Coalition environmental educator and health professionals from Southcoast Health. The next Sunday Stroll will take place on March 5 at Rounseville II Preserve in Rochester.

Registration is required for this walk. To RSVP, visit www.savebuzzardsbay.org/events/sunday-stroll-washburn-park-feb-05-2017/ or contact the Buzzards Bay Coalition at 508- 999-6363 ext. 219.

This walk is part of Discover Buzzards Bay, a resource to find unique and exciting ways to explore the outdoors, get some exercise, and connect with nature. Use Discover Buzzards Bay to get outside and discover woods, wetlands and waterways from Fall River to Falmouth. To learn more, visit savebuzzardsbay.org/discover. Discover Buzzards Bay is sponsored by Southcoast Health.