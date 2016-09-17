The New Bedford Symphony Orchestra proudly announces the 2016-2017 season of the South Coast Chamber Music Series. According to SCCMS Artistic Director Janice Weber, “The upcoming South Coast Chamber Music season offers audience favorites from Beethoven to Piston, brilliant interludes with harp and oboe, and stunning works by two very special women. Join us for four memorable musical journeys as we continue our association with members of the NBSO.” The four-concert series takes place on September 24 and 25 (Bohemiana), November 5 and 6 (Whirlwind), January 14 and 15 (Harp Heaven), and April 1 and 2 (Mastery & Mystery). Saturday concerts return to St. Gabriel’s Church on Front Street in Marion, while Sunday performances have a new location at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Elm Street in South Dartmouth. All concerts will begin at 4:00 pm.

Individual concert tickets for South Coast Chamber performances are available for $20 at the door, but concertgoers can save 25% by subscribing to all four concerts for just $60. Subscriptions are available through September 23 by calling the NBSO office at 508-999-6276.

The SCCMS, now in its third season, is presented by the New Bedford Symphony Orchestra. For more information, visit www.nbsymphony.org.