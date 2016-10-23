SLT Halloween Bash

The Junior Board of the Sippican Lands Trust invites all elementary school aged kids and their families to join us for a festive and fun Halloween Bash. The event will be held on Saturday, October 29 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at the Great Hill Farm barn. A $5 donation for one child or $10 per family is kindly requested.

From Point Road in Marion, take a left onto Delano Road. Enter at the Dairy Entrance on the right although it says “no vehicles”. The Barn is on the left at the top of the hill.

Founded in 1974, the Sippican Lands Trust strives to acquire, protect and maintain natural areas in Marion. Its purpose is to conserve land, protect habitat and offer public access to the beautiful, protected lands of our town. Currently, its main focus is to develop more events and educational programs for nature lovers of all ages.

Please call the Sippican Lands Trust at 508-748-3080 or email info@sippicanlandstrust.org for more information. Thanks and we hope to see you out on our trails.