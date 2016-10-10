Sippican Historical Society Speaker’s Series

Alexander Hamilton will speak at the Marion Music Hall on Thursday, October 20 at 7:00 pm. The setting is December 23, 1800 and the political atmosphere is charged with a dead-locked ballot for the Presidency: Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.

Charles Stockbridge has been lecturing on the founding of the first United States currency and the restoration of the public credit put forth by Alexander Hamilton in 1790. Mr. Stockbridge reenacts Hamilton in period attire in a play written and performed by him. The Sippican Historical Society invites you to attend an evening with General Hamilton at 7:00 pm at the Marion Music Hall. The lecture is free and open to the public.