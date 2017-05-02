The Sippican Historical Society Speakers’ Series on April 27 will be The History of Yankee Magazine. Yankee Magazine was founded in 1935 and has managed to stay private and profitable for 82 years. Its goal has been to chronicle the sights and charms of New England and its audience loves it. Founded in Dublin, New Hampshire in a red barn, the magazine is still there and is still going strong. Its travel tips and recipes lend to the magazine’s goal of preserving New England culture. People love the magazine’s photographs of fall leaves and stories about hiking trails, seaside inns and Indian pudding. Please join us on April 27 at 7:00 pm to hear J.D. Hale talk about the history of Yankee Magazine.