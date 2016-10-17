Senior Fitness Class (“Senior Stretch & Exercise”) meets every Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Congregational Church Fellowship Hall in Marion. The cost for a 10-week session, which meets three times a week, is $45. The first class is free, and you may join at any time. The Friends of Marion Visiting Nurses partially fund this program. Each class includes low impact aerobics, strength training, stretching, and balance exercises that are suited to all fitness levels.

The class is led by Karen Corcoran who is a certified “Specialist in Senior Fitness” as well as CPR-, AED-certified. A new 10-week session begins on Tuesday, November 1. Come and try the first class for free; you’ll enjoy it.

If you any questions about the program, you may call Karen at 508-295-1567.