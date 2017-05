The Rochester Women’s Club will be holding our 4th Annual Yard Sale on Saturday, June 17 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. If you are doing some spring cleaning, please think of us. We are currently accepting donations of household items to sell. Please call Yvonne at 508-763-4979 to schedule a drop off of items. We will also be renting space to individuals/vendors for only $25 on the day of the Sale.

Please follow the Rochester Women’s Club on Facebook for more details.