The Rochester Memorial Day Boat Race on the Mattapoisett River, sponsored by the Rochester Fire Department, will take place on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:30 am at Grandma Hartley’s Reservoir, Snipatuit Road, in Rochester and finish at the Herring Weir, River Road at Route 6, in Mattapoisett.

The minimum age for contestants is seven years old on Memorial Day. There will be two persons to a boat. The boat must be a homemade river racer design of any material you choose. There are no limitations or restrictions on types of paddles.

Divisions include open men’s/women’s, junior boys, junior girls, co-ed and parent/child. Junior division teams are both contestants under 14 years old. Parent/child is for a parent with his/her child (child under 14 years old) or an adult (25 or older) with a child (child under 14 years old). Trophies are awarded to the first, second and third place finishers in each division.

Pre-registration is required. Contestants may register at the Rochester Grange Hall, 205 Hartley Road, on Friday, May 12 and Friday, May 19 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm. No registrations will be accepted after Friday, May 19 at 8:00 pm. It may be prudent for contestants that raced last year to submit their paper work on the first night of registration in the event of unforeseen circumstances that prevent them from attending the last registration and losing the starting position they earned based on last year’s finish position. This would also make the work load on the registration staff a bit easier on the last night of registration.

Rules and registration forms may be obtained at Lloyd’s Market and at the registration sessions. A signed registration form must be submitted by each contestant for a team to be eligible to draw a starting position.

The Boat Race Ham & Bean supper will be served on the Saturday evening of the Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Rochester Memorial School. Tickets for the supper may be purchased at the door.

William Watling III has again offered to make two carbon fiber racing paddles – one straight shaft and one bent shaft – to be raffled separately at the supper. Raffle tickets are $5 each per paddle and may be purchased at the registration sessions and at the supper. Proceeds from the supper, along with donations, fund the expenses of the race. (There is no registration/entry fee to race.)

Trophies and prizes will be awarded on Memorial Day at the Rochester Memorial School at 7:30 pm.

For further information, contact Boat Race Chairman Arthur F. Benner at 508-763-2024.