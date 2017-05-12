The next meeting of the Rochester Historical Society will be on May 17 at 7:00 pm at the East Rochester Church/Museum, 355 County Road.

Robert Bromley, Curator of the Military Museum at Fort Tabor in New Bedford, will be the speaker for the May 17 Rochester Historical Society.

The Military Museum opened in 2004 with 20 photographs, a two-shelf unit and a display case. In 2009, an addition was built as much more room was needed for their artifacts, and today over 8500 people a year visit the museum to look at the hundreds of personal military memorabilia housed in the museum. The majority of the donated articles are from local family members of the military personnel who fought in the wars – from the Revolutionary War to the Afghanistan War.

The museum is a tribute to all those in the military who served this country. All are welcome to hear Bob Bromley speak on this moving and special museum.