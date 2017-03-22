The Rochester Democratic Town Committee will be holding its caucus on Saturday, April 1 from 11:00 to 11:30 am in the conference room of the Rochester Town Hall, 1 Constitution Way, to elect delegates to the State Democratic Convention that will be held at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA on Saturday, June 3. The Democratic Committee welcomes everyone, but only registered Democrats can vote or run for delegate. Voter registration forms will be available at the caucus for same day registration. Any resident of the town may register to vote as a Democrat and participate in the caucus.