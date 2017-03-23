RLT Annual Meeting Has New Venue

The Annual Meeting of the Rochester Land Trust has a new venue this year. Instead of the usual Pot Luck at the Congregational Church Hall, the meeting will be held at Covanta SEMASS at 141 Cranberry Highway (Route 28) on Wednesday, April 12 at 6:00 pm.

The public is invited to attend the brief business meeting, after which the group will be given a tour of the plant.

The Rochester Land Trust has had several notable achievements this past year, including acquisition of the Pony Pasture and much stewardship work on existing properties. New officers will be elected and the Year in Review, given out each year at the Annual Meeting, will give members a detailed look at all that has been accomplished.

So please plan to join the Rochester Land Trust at its Annual Meeting and get a look at the inner workings of that big plant that gobbles up so much trash.