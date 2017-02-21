The REGAIN addiction support group ministry is hosting a no-cost event that is open to the public on February 21 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at the Council on Aging, 17 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett. There will be a state certified addiction-training instructor at the event. Questions that will be answered:

– Do you know of someone or are living with a loved one with an opiate addiction?

– How can you tell if they are suffering from an addiction?

– What should you do?

– Where can the family and the individual get help?

– How can you give someone another chance at life to change and overcome their addiction?

Seats are limited, so please call and be part of the recovery process.

For more information: 774-328-6196, email healing@regainsupport.com, Facebook: regain addiction support group.