The Elizabeth Taber Library is pleased to host the area premiere of the new documentary film Passion To Teach on Thursday, December 1 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm at the Marion Music Hall. The event will include a post-viewing discussion with the film-makers, Sandria Parsons and Bart Nourse.

The event is open to the public at no charge, although a $5 donation ($10/family) is requested at the door to support the library’s programming budget.

Passion to Teach is the story of a veteran middle school teacher, Amy Lake. The documentary explores the tension between the individual teacher and the current top-down school reform system. The movie aims to:

– inspire young would-be teachers to enter the profession

– encourage veteran teachers to become teacher leaders

– motivate parents to advocate for their children as self-directed learners

Regardless of the educational venue, the film’s premise is that in all cases, we are preparing our children for adulthood. And what is the very essence of adulthood? Self-direction, the very essence of adulthood in a changing world.

For further information about the film, please contact Sandria Parsons at Learning Network Associates: 508-577-1634 or sparsons@maverick2mainstream.org.