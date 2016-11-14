ORRJHS Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Banquet

The 26th annual Thanksgiving Dinner for Tri-Town (Marion, Mattapoisett, and Rochester) senior citizens, sponsored by the eighth-grade class of Old Rochester Regional Junior High School, will be held on Sunday, November 20 at 12:00 pm in the ORRJHS cafeteria. (Doors will open at 11:15 am.) Three hundred tickets will be available – 100 per town – distributed through the local Councils on Aging. Shut-in meals will also be available. Please notify your local Council on Aging with the names and address of the intended recipient. Any individual or local business interested in making cash contributions or donating door prizes should call the junior high at 508-758-4928 and speak with Mr. Kevin Brogioli, Principal. As always, we look forward to the continued support of the Tri-Town communities.