Open Mic Night at the MAC

Attention, local performers! The Marion Art Center (MAC) invites you to share your talent at its first Open Mic Night on Saturday, March 25, at 7:00 pm. Local vocalists, instrumentalists (acoustic only), poets, humorists, storytellers and more are invited to perform on the MAC stage in this relaxed, fun and family-friendly event. To help ensure we can share the spotlight with many different performances, each act will be given a five-minute time slot. Performers are encouraged to reserve a spot right away by emailing OpenMicMAC@gmail.com. Interest is expected to be high for this exciting inaugural event, so don’t delay! This general seating gathering is open to the public, and there is no admission cost for MAC members, though a small donation by non-members would be welcome. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available.