November Programs at Plumb Library

Nancy Cote, Somerset author/illustrator, will be visiting the Joseph H. Plumb Memorial Library, 17 Constitution Way, Rochester, on Saturday, November 12 from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm for a reading and signing of her two newest picture books as well as leading a related craft. She will also share a slide show of her work and answer questions. Copies will be available for purchase. Due to limited space, pre-registration is required. Register at the Library’s Event Calendar at www.plumblibrary.com. If you miss Nancy Cote on November 12, watch for her to be at the Friends’ Holiday Fair on Saturday, December 3.

November is Family Literacy Month. Enjoy a Storywalk – A is for Autumn – around the library grounds from Friday, November 11 at 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 12. The library is closed on November 11, but since the Storywalk is outside, it is always available. There will be a box on the ramp for you to rate your Storywalk experience. Take a picture and email it to lfuller@sailsinc.org. Register at the Events Calendar on the Plumb Library webpage.

The Friends of Plumb Library are selling 12-inch double-sided wreaths. The cost is $14 each with a bow and $11 for wreaths without a bow. Order forms can be found on the library’s website or at the circulation desk. Orders must be in by Wednesday, November 30 at 6:00 pm and can be picked up during the Holiday Fair on Saturday, December 3 by 3:00 pm. If you cannot pick up your wreath on that day, please let us know and we’ll make other arrangements. For more information, call the library at 508-763-8600.

For their November book, “Just the Facts” Nonfiction Book Discussion Group will be reading The Girls of Atomic City: The Untold Story of the Women Who Helped Win World War II by Denise Kiernan. At the height of World War II, thousands of civilians, many of them young women from small towns across the south, were recruited to a secret city, enticed by solid wages and the promise of war-ending work. Oak Ridge, TN was home to 75,000 residents, consuming more electricity than New York City, yet to most of the world, the town did not exist. Drawing on the voices of the women who lived it, this book captures the spirit of the times through these women: their pluck, their desire to contribute, and their enduring courage. We will discuss this book on Thursday, November 17 at 6:30 pm.

The Café Parlez’ selection for November is The Dinner by Herman Koch. On a summer’s evening in Amsterdam, two couples meet at a fashionable restaurant for dinner. Between mouthfuls, the conversation remains at a polite level. But behind the empty words, terrible things need to be said, and with every forced smile and new course, the knives are being sharpened. Each couple has a 15-year-old son, and the boys are united by their accountability for a single horrific act. We will discuss this book on Monday, November 28 at 6:30 pm. Books are available at the desk.

The COA Book Group meets at 10:15 am on the third Tuesday of each month in the activity room of the COA Building, Dexter Lane, Rochester. Books are available at the library or at the meeting. All attendees are requested to bring their library cards. You need not be a Rochester resident to be a part of the book group. Call the library or the COA for more information. Our book for November is The Paris Architect by Charles Belfoure. We will be discussing this book on Tuesday, November 15 at 10:15 am at the COA.