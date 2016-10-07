Come learn about New Bedford glass and the treasures from the New Bedford Museum of Glass with Kirk Nelson, the Museum’s Executive Director, at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Mr. Nelson will provide a fascinating survey of New Bedford glass, glassmaking, and glass collecting when American glassmakers introduced a wide range of colorful, often exotically decorated glassware, in the late 19th century identified today as “art glass.” New Bedford was a leading center for the production of this glass and Mr. Nelson will illustrate and discuss outstanding examples from the museum’s collection reflecting the eclectic taste of the Victorian era.

Attendees can bring one treasured glass object for Mr. Nelson to identify.

Please register for this event by calling 508-758-4171 or emailing rsmith@sailsinc.org, providing the number of people attending and contact information. The Library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.