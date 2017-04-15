The Nemasket Group 5K Walk/Run will be held on Sunday, May 7. The race begins and ends at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven. Dust off your sneakers and join us for a morning of fun as we wind through Fairhaven Village for a great cause. Coming together as a community and making new friends while raising awareness for individuals with disabilities is a sure win for all. The first 125 registrants will receive a T-shirt. Registration begins at 7:45 am and the race starts at 9:00 am. Registration fee is $25 until May 5 and $30 on May 6 and the day of the race. Not a walker or runner? If you would like to volunteer that day, you can also sign up on our website. For more information and to register for this event, please go to www.NemasketGroup.org or call 508-999-4436. We look forward to seeing you at the event.