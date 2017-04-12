The Nasketucket Bird Club presents Eagle One: Raising Bald Eagles – A Wildlife Memoir by Dianne Benson Davis on Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 pm at the Mattapoisett Free Public Library. The library is located on Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible. The program is free and open to the public.

Dianne Benson Davis spent four months living alone as the caretaker for eight baby bald eagles in the remote Quabbin Reservoir area of Massachusetts as part of an ambitious and successful effort to reintroduce the endangered bald eagle to the skies of New England.

Eagle One is the record of her time with the eagles, based on the letters and journals she kept there. It is the story of a woman’s life devoted to the care of wildlife: her nearly 20-year relationship with a red-tailed hawk; her experiences caring for a baby polar bear; tagging loggerhead sea turtles; and working with countless animals at the Tufts University Wildlife Clinic and the EcoTarium. It is also a personal memoir: the story of perseverance and struggle as a single mother, the joys of learning and teaching about wildlife, and of finding happiness and fulfillment in work and family.

Check our website at: http://massbird.org/Nasketucket/ or email our President Justin Barrett at jmbarrett426@gmail.com.