The Elizabeth Taber Library is holding a Memoir Writing Workshop on Tuesdays, March 7-April 4, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. Everyone has a story to tell. Here’s your chance to get it on paper and share it with your family. This five-week introductory workshop is free to the public and will be led by Library Trustee Al Caron. Participants will write segments about their life and read them aloud to others to receive feedback on each piece. Registration is required. Please call the Elizabeth Taber Library at 508-748-1252 or email eoneill@sailsinc.org to reserve your spot today.