MEFA College Admissions Seminar

Parents of sophomores and juniors are invited to attend a free seminar on college admissions, which will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 6:00 pm in the Old Rochester Regional Junior High School Media Room. This seminar is offered through MEFA, the Commonwealth’s authority on planning, saving, and paying for college. An experienced MEFA representative will provide an overview of college admissions, including building the college list, the college application process, and trends in college admissions (www.mefa.org).