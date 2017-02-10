The Mattapoisett Woman’s Club will meet in Reynard Hall of the Mattapoisett Congregational Church, 27 Church Street, Mattapoisett on Thursday, February 16. Our members begin gathering after 11:30 am to socialize, followed by a noontime luncheon. Our guest speaker is Elizabeth Leidhold who is the Director and Board Chairman of the Marion Natural History Museum and the Conservation Agent for the Town of Mattapoisett. Ms. Leidhold will discuss natural history and local coastal environment and our community’s relationship and impact on it. If you are interested in attending the luncheon, please let one of our members know or contact Karen Gardner at 774-377-5810.