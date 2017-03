MYC will kick off its 2017 season with its annual “Spring Fling” Party on Saturday, March 18 at 6:00 pm. Food and beverages will be provided for $15 per person. Members and guests are invited, as well as those interested in exploring membership. This is a great opportunity to meet club members and find out more about our activities. For detailed information, contact commadore@mattapoisettyc.org.