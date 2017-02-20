Join the fun at Mattapoisett Map-A-Palooza. Come to 5 Church Street in Mattapoisett from 1:30 to 3:00 pm on Thursday, February 23. The Mattapoisett Historical Society, the Mattapoisett Land Trust and Matt Rec will host a school vacation event involving games, landmark hunting, map making and map swapping. This hands-on learning event is geared toward children ages 6-12. Participants will create a visual representation of Mattapoisett to be exhibited in the Mattapoisett Historical Society’s summer exhibit. Please register as space is limited; call 508-758-2844 or email mattapoisett.museum@verizon.net.