Mattapoisett Historical Society is now accepting items for our 2017 Charity Yard Sale. Clearing out your closet? Downsizing your house? Kids heading off to college? Want to get organized? Whatever your reason may be, consider donating to the Mattapoisett Historical Society’s Yard Sale. All proceeds from the sale – Saturday, June 10, 8:00 – 11:00 am – support the Mattapoisett Historical Society. Donating items for the sale is easy. We accept donations at 5 Church Street in Mattapoisett on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 am to noon (call 508-758-2844 before you come). We accept gently used household items suitable for resale. We do NOT accept appliances, large furniture, electronics, building products, books or clothing. If you have questions or want to arrange to drop off items, please call 508-758-2844 or email info@mattapoisetthistoricalsociety.org.