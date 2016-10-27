On Sunday, November 6 at 2:00 pm, Mattapoisett Historical Society will host Greenwood (Woody) and Sharon Hartley, long-time Rochester cranberry growers, at the museum, 5 Church Street.

The Hartleys will present a program on the culture of cranberries, our state’s biggest food crop (value $100 million), from planting through harvest. They will share stories about the various phases of production as well as the unique equipment used for cranberry harvesting.

Everyone is welcome. Admission is always free for MHS members. Non-members pay only $5. MHS programs are supported in part by a grant from the Mattapoisett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.