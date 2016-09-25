Mattapoisett Free Public Library Program

Learn about Community Archaeology in Southeastern Massachusetts at the Mattapoisett Library. All ages are welcome.

October is Massachusetts Archaeology Month! Celebrate by coming to the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Wednesday, October 5 from 6:30 – 7:30 pm to hear Craig Chartier, Director & Principal Archaeologist of the Plymouth Archaeological Rediscovery Project, speak about regional archaeology. This fascinating discipline studies people through the physical things they left behind – mostly trash! Hear about the excavation at Taylor Bray Farm in Yarmouth, ongoing since 2011, which has been carried out by volunteers under the supervision of professional archaeologists. The remarkable finds include 10,000-year old projectiles to a 17th century housesite.

Learn how you can become involved with exploring Massachusetts’ past. Bring any artifacts you may have found in your yard or on a walk in the woods or on the beach, and Mr. Chartier will identify them. Learn their age and whether they may be more than just rocks, such as a mastodon tooth that was found in Mattapoisett.

Please register for this event by calling 508-758-4171 or emailing rsmith@sailsinc.org, providing the number of people attending and contact information. The Library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.