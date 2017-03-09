Mattapoisett Free Public Library Program

Strings That Zing: The Ukulele Family Tree! This program is for interested listeners of all ages. Come to the Mattapoisett Free Public Library on Sunday, March 26, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm to learn about and hear the mighty mite of the musical world – the ukulele – and the many “cousins” that make up the extended ukelele family including the Hawaiian guitar. Tom Goux, local singer and instrumentalist, will share songs from his life-long collection that typify how the uke and related instruments have been enjoyed over the last century. Tom will be inviting interested listeners to hold/strum/pet the ukes he is bringing in. The library is located at 7 Barstow Street and is handicapped accessible.