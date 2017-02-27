Marion-Rochester Emergency Shelter Operations Training Drill

A shelter operations drill will be held at Sippican School in Marion on Thursday, March 7 at 6:30 pm. Come learn how you can help your family and community in a disaster. Free and open to all Marion and Rochester residents as well as persons interested in helping this community in the event of an emergency.

All volunteers are welcome and no medical background or experience is required. We need “all hands on deck” to protect our community in the event of a disaster.

There will be short presentation about the work done by the Medical Reserve Corps to protect the community followed by a walk through mock shelter operation. Time for discussion and questions, preparation materials and refreshments will be available after the walk through.

To attend, please register with the Marion Board of Health at 508-748-3530 or email mmurphy@marionma.gov. Enter the school by the Park Street entrance at the back of Sippican School.

If interested but unable to attend, please email mmurphy@marionma.gov for volunteer information.