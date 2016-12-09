Marion Art Center Holiday Events

On Saturday, December 10 between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, the public is cordially invited to the Marion Art Center to enjoy several special artist events and browse its Holiday Shop. The Shop features 30 artisan vendors whose unique and limited edition creations fill both upstairs and downstairs galleries. A trio of area artists will be on hand to share their talents and works throughout the day.

Starting at 11:00 am, Timothy Wade, local sand and ice sculptor and painter, will give an ice carving demonstration on the patio outside the Art Center. From 10:00 am to noon, Wendy Todd Bidstrup will be in the MAC theater, signing copies of her book, Cecil Clark Davis – Self Portrait Biography, a first-person narrative of Marion’s renowned Golden Age artist. Visitors are invited to meet Mrs. Bidstrup, learn more about her book, and enjoy the permanent collection of portraits painted by Cecil Clark Davis that line the theater walls. From 12:00 until 2:00 pm, Neponset Valley Artists founder and esteemed pastel/oil painter Kim Morin Weineck will demonstrate her creative process with a live painting demonstration.