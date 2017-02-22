The Machacam Club will hold the March meeting on March 1 at the Legion Hall at 3 Depot Street. Social time is 5:30 pm; dinner is at 6:00 pm.

The meal will be ham & beans with pie for dessert. Our speaker for the evening will be our own Dr. Kim. His presentation, which involves his homeland South Korea, is both timely and very scary. He has titled it “The Recent Political Crisis in Korea,” which has been extensively covered by the media due to the actions of the current dictator of North Korea. I appreciate Dr. Kim’s willingness to assist me as a guest speaker. I am certain this presentation will prove to be of great interest to all.

Callers and members are asked to bear in mind the importance of call list accuracy. Caller lists should be done and reported no later than 9:00 pm on Monday, February 27 by e-mail to gpfnr@aol.com or by phone to Mike at 508-758-9311. Members with requests can contact Mike by phone at 508-758-9311 no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, February 28.