The Machacam Club will hold its monthly meeting on December 7 at the Legion Hall at 3 Depot Street. Social time is 5:30 pm; dinner is at 6:00 pm.

The meal will be a traditional ham & bean supper with pie for dessert. Courtesy of Peter Reed, our speaker for the evening will be Albert Doucett, Mattapoisett’s own active scrimshaw artist. After 13 years working on his father’s commercial fishing vessel, he decided to open the “Whale’s Tale” at 42 North Water Street, New Bedford. He spent the next 26 years developing a mecca for those of us who prize his scrimshaw treasures.

Al retired to his Mattapoisett home and, at 85, he still practices his art and creates beautiful scrimshaw for his large number of loyal customers, as well as the public. Al will discuss his career and, based upon his experiences, will also touch upon the evolution of New Bedford’s business community. I am looking forward to his presentation and hope he considers returning next year and joining us as a member!

Callers and members are asked to bear in mind the importance of call list accuracy. Caller lists should be done and reported no later than 9:00 pm on Monday, December 5 via email to GPFNR@AOL.COM or by phone to Mike at 508 758-9311. Members with requests can contact Mike by phone at 508-758-9311 no later than 9:00 am on Tuesday, December 6 for any changes.