MAC Open Mic Night

Got talent? Share it! Like supporting local talent? Join us! The Marion Art Center (MAC) invites you to share your talent at its second Open Mic Night on Saturday, May 20, at 7:00 pm. Local vocalists, instrumentalists (acoustic only), poets, humorists, storytellers and more are invited to perform on the MAC stage in this relaxed, fun, and family-friendly event. To help ensure we can share the spotlight with many different performances, each will be given a five-minute (one song per musician) time slot. Performers are encouraged to reserve a spot right away by emailing OpenMicMAC@gmail.com. Please note that in an effort to encourage debut artists, priority will be given to those who did not perform in the March Open Mic event. This general seating event is open to the public, and there is no admission cost for MAC members. A donation of $2 per person (up to a maximum of $10 per family) is requested from non-members. Snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available.